Kamala Harris Denies Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Request To Debate State’s New Black History Curriculum

Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' offer to debate his state's new controversial standards for teaching African American history in public schools. Last week, DeSantis signed a bill that requires educators to instruct students on “how slaved developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” After receiving pushback from Democratic and Republicans across the country, DeSantis wrote a letter to Harris asking her to meet him in Tallahassee to discuss on the new curriculum. “In Florida, we are unafraid to have an open and honest …

