Kamala Harris Condemns Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law: ‘Outrageous’ & Unjust

Vice-President Kamala Harris takes a stand against the controversial “Don't Say Gay” law in Florida and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. In an exclusive interview with Advocate magazine, Vice-President Kamala Harris expressed her strong opposition to Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law, describing its consequences as “outrageous.” The law, known as the Parental Rights in Education law, restricts teachers' ability to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

The Impact of the Law

“You look in Florida, [the] ‘don't say gay' bill and what this has meant for LGBTQ teachers who are now afraid,” Harris said in the interview with Advocate​.

She provided an illustrative example of the fear that educators are experiencing: “I'm looking at some 20-something-year-old teacher in Florida who has dedicated [themselves] to one of the most noble professions, which is teaching our children their God-given capacity,” she said. “And that teacher who is in a loving relationship or marriage is afraid to put up a photograph of their family for fear that if the student in their classroom asks, ‘Who is that?' [that] it will raise a conversation about a same-sex relationship, and they could lose their job. Outrageous!”​.

that teacher who is in a loving relationship or marriage is afraid to put up a photograph of their family for fear that if the student in their classroom asks, ‘Who is that?' [that] it will raise a conversation about a same-sex relationship, and they could lose their job. Outrageous! — Vice-President Kamala Harris in the Advocate

Nationwide Concern

Harris also addressed the broader issue of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the U.S. “I hate bullies,” Harris said, adding, “I can't stand it when so-called powerful people intentionally try to strike fear in innocent people,”​.

She emphasized the importance of action in the face of these challenges: “We just have to make sure that this moment is motivating people to act and not motivating people to be afraid,” Harris stated​​.

United for Equality

In addition to discussing the “Don't Say Gay” law, Harris praised President Joe Biden for his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights. She highlighted the Respect for Marriage Act, signed into law by Biden in December 2022, which protects the rights of Americans to same-sex and interracial marriages.

Harris also urged Congress to pass the Equality Act to guarantee every LGBTQI+ American the right to live freely and openly. The Equality Act was recently reintroduced in Congress and is a crucial piece of legislation for the LGBTQ+ community.

Final Thoughts

Vice-President Harris's message is clear: Stand up against those who attempt to marginalize and intimidate others based on their identity. She called for unity and action to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ community.