Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Armie Hammer, Liam Neeson’s Weird Race Baiting Story, and More: HOT LINKS

"Here are some photos of Lady Gaga at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon yesterday, and some photos of Bradley Cooper at the Directors Guild Awards over the weekend. Style note: Gaga's white dress is Louis Vuitton, and it's not great."

HOW DARE YOU? Armie Hammer Doubles Down on Tweet Criticizing Those ‘Capitalizing’ on Stan Lee’s death.

Just Jared tells us Armie Hammer is on the cover of British GQ‘s March 2019 issue. Here’s what the 32-year-old On the Basis of Sex actor had to share with the mag…

On being independent and not taking any of his family’s money: “It was a conversation I had with myself: you can be this person or you cannot. I would rather not. It wasn’t about cutting ties or bonds with my parents or anything like that. It was about strengthening myself.”

On not considering himself a millennial: “I am a millennial. You’re right. I totally should. And I can’t say I am not a millennial, but I’m not a millennial. I don’t get it. It doesn’t resonate with me. I don’t know why millennials will go to a wedding and take a picture of themselves on the dance floor and then post it on social media and be like, ‘Congratulations to Sarah and Jeff, so happy for you guys!’ Just what the hell is that? That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

On Stan Lee‘s death and his controversial tweet after: “Let me be clear. I do not feel badly for the people that I offended who met Stan Lee once and were capitalizing and masking self-promotion as false grief.”

SEX LIES AND HIV DATA LEAKS It was a falling out between two lovers named in the recent HIV data leak case that eventually exposed their elaborate ruse to hoodwink the authorities with forged papers and fake medical tests. Mikhy Farrera Brochez, who has posted the confidential details of 14,200 people with HIV online, was so angry with his partner Ler Teck Siang, the man who downloaded the information, that he complained about him to the Ministry of Health (MOH), according to court papers and statements to police says Singapore’s Straits Times.

DIG IN Fox News editor says Gov. Northam must fight ‘lynch mob’ coming for him over KKK and blackface photo.



SKIPPED RECORD Bernie Sanders, What Are You Even Doing Now says Shakesville? “Stacey Abrams was selected by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to deliver the Democrats’ rebuttal to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tonight. Yet again Sanders is going to deliver his own rebuttal to the SOTU.

FACE PALM Liam Neeson is currently selling his new movie Cold Pursuit, about an angry dad getting revenge. Liam and his co-star Tom Bateman were doing an interview with Clémence Michallon of The Independent and while talking about revenge, Liam relays an anecdote and starts by saying that this happened a while ago, and he had just returned to Ireland from a trip to find out that someone close to him was raped. Liam immediately asked her if she knew him and what was the color of his skin.“I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person. And he said he found himself on the lookout for any black guy.” After this interview went everywhere and Liam was hit with a backlash, The Independent released the audio, which sounds like it came from the worst Taken movie ever.” said Dlisted.

TARGET: HIV STIGMA With National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day coming up this week, local organizations and people living with HIV/AIDS hope to eradicate the stigma associated with the disease.

NEW HIV TEST AT HOME FOR AFRICA An oral fluid-based HIV self-testing kit demonstrated high diagnostic performance suggesting that it has the potential to be used alongside the country’s traditional HIV testing services.

WOMEN’S BRAINS ARE BETTER Women tend to outlive men and stay mentally sharp longer, and a new study out Monday could explain why: female brains appear on average about three years younger reports Raw Story.

The study enrolled 121 women and 84 men, who underwent PET scans to measure brain metabolism, or the flow of oxygen and glucose in their brains.Like other organs in the body, the brain uses sugar as fuel. But just how it metabolizes glucose can reveal a lot about the brain’s metabolic age.

A machine-learned algorithm showed that women’s brains were on average about 3.8 years younger than their chronological ages.

WE SHOULD BE FIRST LGBTQ community too often an afterthought of brands says Forbes. Inclusive marketing could open brands up to nearly $1 trillion in purchasing power, but the growing queer community is too often an afterthought by many brands. That is, unless, it’s June.

A recent study, The $1 Trillion Blind Spot, done in collaboration with Kantar Consulting and Hornet, the LGBTQ social media platform with a large number of Centennial users, shows that younger generations are more fluid in their sexual orientations and gender identities than ever before in history. For example, The $1 Trillion Blind Spot, shows that 8% of Boomers consider themselves LGBTQ+. Each generation has a successively larger LGBTQ+ demographic , showing that 31% of Centennials or Gen Z identify as LGBTQ+. In four years, Centennials will start entering the 25 to 34-year-old age group coveted by markets.

Therein lies the problem for brands and their opportunity.

