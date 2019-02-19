Major Airlines To Offer Non-Binary Options For Passengers

Virtually every major US based airlines have just made flying a whole lot easier for trans and non binary identifying folks.

“Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade group, made the announcement that A4A and International Air Transport Association members recently approved a new international standard for non-binary passengers,” reported CNN.

“U.S. airlines value a culture of diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and for our passengers, and we work hard each day to accommodate the needs of all travelers, while delivering a safe, secure and enjoyable flight experience,” Airline for America spokesperson Vaughn Jennings said to ABC News.

United Airlines stated that “in the coming weeks their passengers will be able to identify themselves, as M(ale), F(emale), U(undisclosed), or X(unspecified,” and that”, customers who do not identify with a gender will have the option of selecting “Mx.” as a title.

Reported ABC: “Non-binary people face unnecessary, invasive, and discriminatory scrutiny by airlines, airports, and security services alike,” Arli Christian said. “A4A’s work is in line with other states who offer gender-neutral designations on IDs and is an important step toward ensuring safe and smooth travel for all passengers regardless of their gender.”

The new options for travels will go into effect on June 1.