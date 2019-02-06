Medication That Boosts Weakened Immune Systems Is Tainted With HIV In China

Chinese authorities say they are investigating a batch of medication that is suspected to be compromised with the HIV virus.

According to local media, the batch contains more than 12,000 doses of human immunoglobulin — intravenous treatments used to boost weakened immune systems.

Web MD says that Human Igg is “used to strengthen the body’s natural defense system (immune system) to lower the risk of infection in persons with a weakened immune system. This medication is made from healthy human blood that has a high level of certain defensive substances (antibodies), which help fight infections. It is also used to increase the blood count (platelets) in persons with a certain blood disorder (idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura-ITP). Platelets are needed to stop bleeding and form blood clots.”

In other words immunoglobulins are antibodies produced by white blood cells that are used to treat immune deficiencies caused by illnesses such as leukemia.

The China’s National Health Commission’s statement advised hospitals to report any stocks of the treatment and closely monitor the condition of patients who had already been treated with the “defective batch.”

The NHC said they have launched a recall of the product, which it says was produced by Shanghai Xinxing Pharmaceutical Company.

“A group of experts sent by the National Medical Products Administration has arrived in Shanghai for site inspection at the company,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported said NPR. “All the related production and inspection records have been sealed.”

The South China Morning Post describes the company as a “biotech company specialising in the production and sale of blood-based medical products,” and says it is controlled by a state-owned company.”



