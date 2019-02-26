Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 11 Premiere: WATCH

Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 11 Premiere: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Miley Cyrus gets her turn in drag on Thursday’s premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, donning some facial hair for an undercover inspection of the werkroom.

Think she’s got anyone fooled?

View this post on Instagram

Our special guest judge @mileycyrus gets in drag to sneak around undercover in the werkroom. 👀 ⠀ Don't miss the premiere of #DragRace S11 THURS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋

A post shared by RuPaul's Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace) on