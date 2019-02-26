Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 11 Premiere: WATCH February 26, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Miley Cyrus gets her turn in drag on Thursday’s premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, donning some facial hair for an undercover inspection of the werkroom. Think she’s got anyone fooled? View this post on Instagram Our special guest judge @mileycyrus gets in drag to sneak around undercover in the werkroom. 👀 ⠀ Don't miss the premiere of #DragRace S11 THURS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋 A post shared by RuPaul's Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace) on Feb 26, 2019 at 8:00am PST