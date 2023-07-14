School board fires teacher for criticizing ban of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus song ‘Rainbowland’

Published by

New York Daily News

A Wisconsin teacher who complained about the banning of the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song “Rainbowland” has now been fired. In a unanimous decision, the Waukesha School Board on Wednesday night voted to fire first-grade teacher Melissa Tempel, four months after she criticized Heyer Elementary School's decision to prohibit her students from singing a pro-LGBTQ song in a school concert. Earlier this year, Tempel took to Twitter to express frustration at school administrators who banned the 2017 pop-country track, which was once described by Parton as a song about “dreaming and hoping that we…

