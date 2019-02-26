Miley Kicks Off ‘Drag Race,’ ‘Masked Singer’ Revealed, and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

I know what you’re thinking: The Masked Singer sounds like a completely idiotic television show, and you’re right! It is! But it is also such brainless, silly fun that it’s tough not to get at least a little charmed. Plus, the costumes and set design are truly stunning. Catch the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Good gawd, RuPaul’s Drag Race is back! Already! Season 11 kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1 with special guest judge Miley Cyrus.

The last time John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live, he helped helm one of the best episodes of the season. The genius stand-up and star of Big Mouth, Oh, Hello and Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse returns this weekend at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The next iteration of American Idol hits ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern. For the second season of the kindler, gentler Idol, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return as judges.

Bravo’s most consistently enjoyable Real Housewives franchise, Atlanta, winds down the latest season with an epic blowout between NeNe Leakes and the villainous Marlo Hampton. It may be a battle for ages. Don’t miss it Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

What are you watching this week on TV?





