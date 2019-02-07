MNEK’s New Video Is About Being Bisexual And On The Low: WATCH

British-Nigerian singer songwriter Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike aka MNEK released the video for his R&B-pop hybrid track, “Girlfriend,” today.

The visual is centered around a closeted man who is in a relationship with a woman, but still continues to hook up with men.

The video opens with MNEK’s hookup getting a phone call from his angry girlfriend, who yells at him about missing their five year anniversary. The boyfriend promises his girlfriend he’ll see her soon, and goes back to bed with MNEK who’s not feeling it.

He sings at the camera:

If your girlfriend knew

‘Bout me and you

‘Bout what we do (what we do)

Tell me what would she do?

Yeah if you told the truth

And said the word

Someone like her

Just isn’t right for youI’m a little secret nobody’s supposed to know

You want to keep this on the hush, keep this on the low

I’m the reason she’s wondering why you’re never home

Why you’re never home (never, never)But imagine if she knew you were -ing me

And acting irresponsibly

While she’s home learning recipes

You’ve been in my bed constantly

Neither you or your story’s straight

It’s such a shame

For a second put yourself in my place

In between verses Billboard notes, MNEK continuously asks his hookup what he would if his girlfriend found out about them. “Neither you or your story’s straight,” MNEK sings, “It’s such a shame, for a second put yourself in my place.”