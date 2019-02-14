Chicago Police Questioning Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett Attack: ‘These Individuals Are Not Yet Suspects’

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted on Thursday morning that authorities have identified the persons of interest captured on surveillance at the time of the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett and they are being questioned.

Tweeted Guglielmi: “Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicahoPolice (sic) detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues.”

Added Guglielmi: “The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives. We remain in communication with the alleged victim.”

— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019

Guglielmi’s tweet came shortly after Smollett’s first interview about the attack, with ABC News host Robin Roberts.