Pioneering PrEP Advocate Has Died

Dr. Mags Portman has died at 44 from mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer according to BuzzFeed News.

In the last few days, leading figures from across the HIV sector have paid tribute to her “inspirational” work and dedication to patients — as well as her limitless energy and humor they reported.

The LGBT Foundation issued a statement that said in part: “Mags was a pioneer in the fight against HIV, something she dedicated her entire career to. She was part of the team who proved the efficacy of PrEP – a vital development in the fight against HIV. She pushed the General Medical Council to clarify whether clinicians can recommend treatments to their patients that are not available on the NHS. This proved a vital moment in the availability of PrEP. She later went on advise doctors in sexual health clinics on prescribing PrEP at a time when many were crying out for access to the medication.”

Portman appeared in a BBC documentary in 2017 called The People Vs The NHS: Who Gets the Drugs? based on the story hose who fought to bring PrEP to the masses and people that needed it.

The Terrence Higgins Trust (the largest HIV advocacy and charity org in the UK) began The Mags Portman Access Fund whose goal is: to ensure people in need of PrEP can access it. Our fund supports people with no income or in receipt of benefits who do not have access to PrEP on the NHS.

Portman’s work has prevented and reduced countless HIV transmissions.