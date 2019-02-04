Prince Charles Once Joked He Could ‘Go Gay’ Before Marrying Diana

A new British documentary about the lives of the Queen’s four children has made public some very funny anecdotes about the royals.

A frustrated Prince Charles jokingly asked friend “shall I go gay?” as he struggled to find a wife says News Australia.

The claims come in a new British documentary about the private lives of the royal heirs, fronted by UK TV presenter Jeremy Paxman, reports The Sun.

In Paxman on the Queen’s Children to be screened on Tuesday night, the no- nonsense TV presenter speaks to friends of Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

One of Charles’ friends said he made his “go gay” comment before he had met his future wife Diana, reveals the Mirror.

“We all roared with laughter and moved on…They had a lot of fun.”

Discussing an old newspaper story about “potential brides” for the heir, Broderick Munro-Wilson tells Paxman: “I thought the only possibility was Caroline of Monaco.”