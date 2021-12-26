Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Coming To America, Queen Elizabeth II ‘Orchestrated’ The Family’s Top-Secret Getaway

MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, seemed more relaxed than usual in the annual holiday card they shared on December 11.

In it, the royal couple and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, can be seen smiling for the camera as typically PDA-shy William and Kate casually rest their hands on each other’s knees. The color-coordinated crew rock bright blues and earthy khakis in the sweet snap, taken during a private family trip to Jordan. A typically buttoned-up William is even wearing shorts!

Vacation clearly looks good on them — and OK! can reveal they’re already planning another group getaway, this time to the United States! News of the upcoming trip comes on the heels of William’s recent announcement that the Earthshot Prize (awarded to five winners for environmentalism, a cause close to the 39-year-old’s heart) will be held stateside in 2022.

Now, an insider says Queen Elizabeth II has secretly ordered William and Kate to take some time off to enjoy themselves while overseas. “The planning was done mostly behind closed doors,” spills the insider, noting that it was “orchestrated” by Her Majesty.

As OK! previously reported, the 95-year-old monarch wants William to replace her when she steps down from the throne, instead of his father, Prince Charles, 73. “She feels Williams’ a better fit for taking over than Charles,” says the insider. The getaway will give William and Kate, 39, a chance to get some well-deserved downtime with the kids before William takes on more responsibility at home.

“It’s set to be a relaxed trip without all the pomp and formality of a royal tour,” explains the insider. “William and Kate are planning to have a lot of fun.”

A stop in New York City is at the top of their to-do list. “William and Kate are keeping the specific details hush-hush, but there are whispers they’ll lease a townhouse overlooking Central Park,” dishes the insider. “They prefer the idea of doing that over staying in a hotel, which would be less private.”

While there are sure to be dinners with elected officials, the insider says the pair — who last visited NYC seven years ago — want to check out The Metropolitan Museum of Art and a zoo for the children. “The kids adore animals,” says the insider, “and Williams and Kate want to make sure they enjoy themselves.”

Then they’ll hit the West Coast. “The plan is to stay at a rented mansion in the Beverly Hills area, which will be gated and protected by armed guards,” says the insider, adding the Cambridges will be traveling with their own security team.

The pair, who wed in 2011, have carved out special time for date nights too. “Kate’s a wonderful cook,” notes the insider, “and she can’t wait to sample the cuisine at a couple of fine restaurants.” There will be the opportunity for a candlelit dinner or two at home as well. “They’ve hired an in-house chef, and they’ll also try to make time for a movie night with the kids.”

One thing that’s not on the agenda yet is a visit with William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have been busy settling into their new life in Montecito, Calif., with son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 7 months. The brothers haven’t seen each other in person since July when they reunited at a memorial for their late mother, Princess Diana. “The relationship between William and Harry has hardly improved since the Sussexes left England,” confides the insider. “They don’t talk much.”

While nothing is set in stone, the insider says Harry and Meghan have yet to invite Kate and WIlliam to their estate, adding that the duo are territorial of their star-studded neighborhood. “Harry and Megan constantly rub shoulders with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and are frequent guests of Ellen DeGeneres‘, and they wouldn’t want William and Kate to steal their thunder.”

Kiddos George and Charlotte are said to be upset and tearful over Harry’s snub. “They really wanted to see their cousin Archie and meet Lilibet,” shares the insider. “William and Kate have tried to explain it in simple terms — and a reunion could still happen — but they don’t want the children to pin their hopes on it.”

At the end of the day, William and Kate won’t let anything put a damper on their dream getaway. Adds the insider: “The Cambridges are focused on making sure it’s an epic adventure for the whole family.”