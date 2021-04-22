‘White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream.’ John Travolta’s fairytale dance with Princess Diana

John Travolta says dancing with the late Princess Diana was like a “fairytale”.

The ‘Grease’ star met the late Princess of Wales at a White House party in 1985 and he admitted it was a “great privilege and honour” to be able to dance with her at the bash.

He said: “I didn’t think they’d ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all’. That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task.”

And John went to explain how it was a “very special, magical moment”.

He added to Esquire Mexico magazine: “Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance. She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale. Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”

John is known best for his role in ‘Grease’ alongside Olivia Newton-John and she previously confessed she felt “nervous” before her first on-screen kiss with the actor.

She shared: “It was at the beach – actually the opening scene of the movie. It was a beautiful day. We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed. I was nervous of course.

“I remember just before that we were sitting on a rock and it’s actually in the movie that these waves broke over us. These rogue waves came in. And I can’t remember if that was before or after that because my hair was perfect. So maybe it was after that.”