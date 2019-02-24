Richard E. Grant Calls His Role In ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’ An Homage To The Generation of Gay Men Who Died of AIDS: WATCH

Richard E. Grant, the actor who won a best supporting actor award for his role in the Oscar nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? at the Spirit Awards yesterday, dedicated the award to the men who died during the plague years of the AIDS epidemic, calling it an homage to that generation.

He noted that he wanted to accept the award on all of their behalf, in particular the Scottish actor Ian Charleson, who starred in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, and died of AIDS in 1990.

He said in the speech that the film’s friendship between his character and author Lee Israel (played by Melissa McCarthy), reminded me of him of an amalgam of The Odd Couple and Midnight Cowboy.

Grab the tissues and watch the video below.