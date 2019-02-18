Towleroad Gay News

Shawn Mendes Fills Calvin Klein’s Iconic Briefs in Break-The-Internet Underwear Campaign

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes brought Instagram to a standstill over the weekend when everyone stopped to stare at several photos from his forthcoming Calvin Klein underwear campaign in which he posed in the label’s Spring 2019 Statement 1981 cotton trunk.

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.

Mendes follows in the footsteps of Mark Wahlberg, Travis Fimmel, Djimon Hounsou, Freddie Ljungberg, Justin Bieber, Hidetoshi Nakata, Jamie Dornan, Fernando Verdasco, Mehcad Brooks, Antonio Sabato Jr., and Kellan Lutz, all of whom have packed the briefs of the iconic brand.

Os fãs de @shawnmendes podem comemorar! O cantor mostrou o corpo na nova campanha de cuecas da @calvinklein . #calvinkleinunderwear #calvinklein #calvinkleinjeans #ckj #mycalvins #underwear #shawmendes #iguatemiesplanada #sorocaba

