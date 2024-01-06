Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down to His Underwear for Calvin Klein and More Celeb News

Leave a Comment

Published by
Socialite Life

In today's Quickies — Jeremy Allen White is front and center in ‘s latest thirst-trap of an campaign. The actor, currently best known for starring in “The Bear” (and allegedly dating Rosalía), poses in the brand's iconic branded boxer briefs, and… Well, tighty whities have never looked so good. White doesn't step into his chef character in the campaign — his first major fashion spot — but he does casually chew on an apple, stare deeply into the camera, and pose on a New York City rooftop. Plus, Britney Spears, Jeffrey Epstein, Adam Lambert, Lil Nas X, Zendaya, news, and m…

Read More

Related Posts