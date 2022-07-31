An interview with Emmie America: The defiant Russian fashion photographer and LGBTQ+ activist

Published by

Euronews (English)

In 2021, fashion photographer and activist, Emmie America, was detained and fined by Russian authorities, after organising a politically charged photo shoot in Moscow, where 25 participants dressed in police uniforms surrounded the word ‘Freedom’ written in the snow. The Russian-born photographer, who has worked with brands such as Vogue, Urban Outfitters, Guess and Calvin Klein, was charged by police for “organising a protest”. Coming from Russia, it’s been an important part of my journey to figure out how to use the talent and the voice I have to talk about things that really matter and that…

