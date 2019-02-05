LIVE VIDEO: Trump Delivers ‘State of the Union’ Address and Democrat Stacey Abrams Responds

Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 9 pm, and the Democratic response will be given by Stacey Abrams. View streams above and below.

The NYT reports: ‘The president and Democrats spent the hours before his State of the Union address exchanging political fire, making clear that whatever ritualistic calls for across-the-aisle cooperation he would issue later in the evening were unlikely to transform an environment that has turned increasingly toxic. Still stung by his failure to use a partial government shutdown to pressure Congress into paying for his border wall, Mr. Trump has hardly been in the mood for collaboration with the other party, anyway. As he and his team have drafted his address in recent days, he has groused about the text, complaining that it is too gentle on Democrats, according to people briefed on the matter.’

The White House published a lists of the guests who have been invited to this year’s address.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s guests can be viewed here.

Trump is also reportedly going to announce a strategy to end HIV transmissions by 2030.

Abrams, who lost the controversial Georgia governor’s election to Brian Kemp, “asserting that now-Gov. Brian Kemp used his last post as secretary of state to make it harder for people, particularly minorities and the poor, to cast ballots “the AP notes, will “deliver an argument for a more unified society with shared prosperity. She will focus on education, health care and civil rights — including voting rights — with a focus on the middle class.”

Democrat Bernie Sanders plans to deliver his own response on his social media platforms after Abrams’ response has ended.

Stream the addresses live above and below.