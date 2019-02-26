Tennessee Bakery Refuses Gay Couple Due to Spiritual Convictions: WATCH

A gay couple once again had a bakery decline to make their wedding cake when the owners learned their sexual orientation.

“The bakery, Susie’s Sweets, lists its location on its Facebook page as Burns, in Dickson County,” reported News Channel 5. The shop’s owner is Susie Dennison. An initial account of the denial was posted on the Hip Dickson Facebook page , and the details were later confirmed to NewsChannel 5 by Dennison’s husband.

“I really enjoyed our time together and I truly wish you the best but after realizing that your union will be of the same sex, I cannot with my spiritual conviction and beliefs, do your cake! I want you to know in saying that, I do love you in The Lord! Had I known before you left, I would have said something then!” Dennison wrote to Brandi Ray on Facebook (see below).

Dennison claims that Ray and a bridesmaid came in to the shop with a small child. When Dennison read the groom’s name on the order form he became aware that they were a same-sex couple.

A similar case in Colorado went to court and judged in favor of the plaintiffs, but was narrowly written as to only to be applied to that specific case.

In a statement, Executive Director of ACLU-TN Hedy Weinberg said, “Businesses open to the public can make decisions about what kinds of products or services they will provide – but they can’t pick and choose who they will serve. All people, including those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, should be treated fairly and equally under the law. When they walk into a business that’s open to the public, they should be treated like anyone else and not be discriminated against. Protecting people from discrimination is about treating others the way we want to be treated, and it is part of our constitution’s promise of equal treatment under the law for everyone.”

In the news clip, Dennison says that she considers her cakes works of art and doesn’t understand the big deal, to her, “it’s just cake.”

The case is similar to the one in Colorado that went to the Supreme Court.

That case was decided 7-2 in the baker’s favor last year.

Watch the Channel 5 news clip, below.