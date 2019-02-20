The Oscars, RHONJ, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gay Storyline and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.



This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey felt like a return to its wine-throwing, McMansion roots. Watch the ladies re-litigate the season’s wrongs on part one of the reunion Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Grey’s Anatomy may have been on air for what feels like an eternity, but they are just now in the midst of their first storyline for a gay, male couple of leads. Levi and Nico’s relationship continues to evolve Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

If you’re not already watching the brilliant new Comedy Central series The Other Two, drop everything and catch up. Not only does the show deftly skewer the current “influencer” culture, but the relationship between Cary (played by bisexual actor Drew Tarver) and his “straight” roommate is the sort of biting commentary about the fetishization of straight guys that is rarely explored on mainstream TV. Last week’s episode featured a scathing takedown of how pop culture co-opts and exploits the LGBTQ community. Watch. This. Show. Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central.

Like Jennifer Lopez’s Enough meets the ’90s thriller Fear, 2018’s Breaking In fights back Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on HBO, starring Gabrielle Union.

Seven actors are nominated for Academy Awards for playing queer characters at this year’s Oscars, plus Gaga is up for a Best Actress win. The event once known as the gay Super Bowl (pre-Drag Race) brings all the glitz and glamour back Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

What are you watching on TV this week?