What’s Behind An Uptick in Actors Flashing ‘the Male Goods’ On Screen? Simple. More Women, Gay Men, Nonbinary Folks Writing, Directing

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

When a man texts a pic of his junk in a lame effort to turn me on, I delete it. But if I catch a glimpse of full-frontal nudity on cable TV or in a film, it feels delightfully naughty. That’s why I’m intrigued that so many popular TV shows like “Insecure,” “And Just Like That,” “Euphoria,” “Scenes from a Marriage,” “Power” and “Pam & Tommy” are flashing the male goods at us. “Take Me Out,” a Broadway play starring “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams as a gay baseball player that debuted earlier this month, rewards the audience with full frontal. The reason for the uptick in penis sightings is…

Read More