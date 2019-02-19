Taron Egerton Belts Out ‘Tiny Dancer’ in Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Featurette: WATCH

Taron Egerton’s impressive vocal chops are the subject of a new featurette from the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman which focuses on Egerton tackling the rock legend’s classics.

A new teaser poster has also been released.

Egerton stars (and sings) with Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as Elton’s longtime manager and lover John Reid. Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard also co-star. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher, the uncredited director on Bohemian Rhapsody who took over after Bryan Singer was fired.

Said music producer Niles Martin: “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’ And the great thing about Elton, is he wants Taron’s interpretation of his songs.”

The film premieres on May 31.