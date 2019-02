Loathsome FOX News mouthpiece Tomi Lahren shared one of her phobic brainfarts on Twitter and it’s going over about as well as expected.

Tweeted Lahren: “I just don’t get this ongoing and continual assault on masculinity by the Left. You can be a proud part of the LGBT community and movement without attacking traditional men and marriage at every turn.”

A few reactions:

"And then she flicked her golden mane in a boisterous manner to mask the fact that she was talking sheer blather which made no sense to even her." February 26, 2019

Are you shitting me with this? It’s the right attacking their own young boys for not being masculine enough. Threatening to drown them. It’s the left that is okay with their son learning to wear make-up, not because they may or may not be gay one day, but because they light up. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) February 25, 2019

Name one person attacking "traditional men and marriage".



Just one.



To be clear, being a vile asshole doesn't make you a "traditional man"; it just makes you a vile asshole. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 26, 2019

There is no "assault" on masculinity. The real assault happens every day, on thousands of LGBTQ+ people across the world. You're so quick to pretend like you're under attack, when our people are literally being MURDERED for being who they were born to be. Shut up, Tabby. — the gay brother (@Neil_McNeil) February 26, 2019

the real surprise would be if you get something — Luciano Nime (@Orco_di_Io) February 25, 2019

