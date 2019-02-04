Trump to Announce Plan to End HIV Transmissions in ‘State of the Union’ Speech: REPORT

Donald Trump will announce a strategy in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday to end HIV transmissions by 2030, according to several sources who spoke to Politico.

Politico reports: “Under Trump’s 10-year strategy, health officials would target the U.S. communities with the most HIV infections and work to reduce transmissions by 2030. The strategy has been championed by top health officials, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield.”

The publication’s sources stressed the speech could still change.

Politico adds: “Under Trump’s HIV strategy, health officials would spend the first five years focusing on communities across roughly 20 states where the most HIV infections occur. The ultimate goal is to stop new infections over a 10-year period, said two officials, with some parallels to how the Trump administration is targeting the opioid epidemic.”