Twitter Just Kicked Trump Troll Jacob Wohl to the Curb: WATCH

Bye, Felicia!

Trump troll Jacob Wohl was banned from Twitter after admitting he used USA Today to propagate a misleading hoax.

“In the article published Tuesday morning, Wohl disclosed what he claimed were his plans to create ‘enormous left-wing properties,’ including Facebook and Twitter accounts, before the 2020 presidential election in order “to steer the left-wing votes in the primaries to what we feel are weaker candidates compared with Trump,” reported USA Today.

In a move that would put “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli to shame, Wohl, “bragged of his intentions to violate its rules against the creation of fake or misleading accounts.”

This was after the company had “found he already created multiple fake accounts,” according to Twitter.

Wohl denied the allegations when contacted by the paper saying he never created any fake accounts, trying to rhetorically distance himself from his plans that mirrored the strategy Russian hackers used in the 2018 election, saying, “”I’ve not created fake accounts or bot armies or anything like that.”

Saying he had “nuked” all the fake accounts, he only admitted to creating an account for his forthcoming “Think Tank,” which he admitted he planned to use for “clandestine purposes.”

The former hedge fund banker maintained that the ban meant nothing as he planned to continue “owning” the social media platform, offering nothing to support his assertions.

Back in January, Wohl attempted to smear Special Counsel Robert Mueller by paying women to make false sexual harassment complaints against him, and said he was preparing to target 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris next.

He then proceeded to attempt to smear Harris saying she “should be disqualified from the presidential race because her parents were not born in the U.S.”

The language was intentionally meant to evoke President Trump’s racist “birther” claims he made against President Barack Obama.

He said in the tweet about Harris: “Kamala Harris is NOT eligible to be President. Her father arrived from Jamaica in 1961—mother from India arrived in 1960. Neither parent was a legal resident for 5 years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement for naturalization,” falsely claiming Harris was born in Canada.

Harris was born in Oakland in 1964.

Wohl was uncovered when “the allegations took off, and as a far-right news sites tied to Wohl, known for spreading fake news and disinformation called Gateway Pundit.”

Wohl was Gateway’s sole employee.

This man is a nutty right-wing conspiracy theorist who’s about to get his ass busted by Robert Mueller.



And the other guy is Jacob Wohl. pic.twitter.com/qxtDtwcPgI — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 30, 2018

Wohl arrogantly dismissed criticism or the truth about the Harris smear saying all that matters today is how many people the story reaches, making it part of the media melee of conflicting truths.

“The believability stuck at about 15 to 18 percent by my measurement,” Wohl said of the Harris claim. “So it’s not a bad campaign.”

A success in his eyes.

In a video posted after his ban, Wohl claimed that being kicked off Twitter was actually good news for him, reported The Daily Beast.

Wohl bragged in the video, “This could not have happened at a better time.”

“Jacob Wohl is the number-one trending topic on Twitter right now.”