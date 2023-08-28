Netflix Unveils ‘Rustin’ Trailer Featuring Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin

‘Rustin' Trailer With Coleman Domingo premieres

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming film “Rustin,” which stars Colman Domingo as the iconic civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film is set to premiere on September 17 and is a production of Michelle and Barack Obama's Higher Ground production company.

While president, Obama posthumously awarded Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Cast and Release Date

Colman Domingo, known for his roles in “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” and many others takes on the role of Bayard Rustin, a key figure in the American civil rights movement. The trailer provides a glimpse into Rustin's life, showcasing his activism and struggles as a gay man during a time of widespread discrimination.

Colman Domingo on Playing Bayard Rustin

“It's an honor to bring Bayard Rustin's story to life. He was not just a civil rights activist but also a strong voice for the LGBTQ community,” said Colman Domingo in a recent interview Playbill.

Historical Context

Bayard Rustin was a close advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. However, his contributions were often overshadowed due to his sexual orientation.

Upcoming Release

The film “Rustin” is set to premiere on Netflix on September 17, adding to the platform's growing list of LGBTQ-focused films.

