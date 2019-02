CBS Chicago has acquired video of Ola and Abel Osundairo, the two brothers arrested last week and released without charges amid reports they were paid by Empire actor Jussie Smollett to stage an alleged hate crime, purchasing a red hat and ski masks the day before the alleged attack took place.

