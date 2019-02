Saturday Night Live celebrated the “Women of Congress”, still wearing their suffragette whites from Tuesday’s ‘State of the Union’ address.

Meet Nancy ‘Madame Clap Back’ Pelosi, Alexandria ‘I Say What I Meme’ Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine ‘Don’t Go Chasing’ Waters, Kyrsten ‘Kooky Arizona Lady’ Sinema, Ilhan ‘Get the Hi-Job Done’ Omar, Annie ‘Raise the Roof’ Kuster, Abigail ‘Say My Name, Say My Name, Spanberger, and Rashida ‘Impeach the Motherf**ker’ Tlaib and a voice cameo from Alec Baldwin’s Trump.