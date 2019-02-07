Zac Efron and His Bro are Making Instagram Totally Wet

Thirst alert: Zac Efron is celebrating his brother Dylan’s birthday by frolicking in a waterfall and the amount of wet stuff cascading over rock-hard abs is almost too much for Instagram’s like-meter to handle. Scroll through the pics below for details.

Wrote Zac in the caption: “Happy birthday @dylanefron! Honestly, I never in my wildest dreams, would’ve thought that the little terror, devil, monster that was my little brother would turn into my very best friend. I’m so proud of the man you are today. Let’s save the world together- one waterfall at a time. Love ya little brother!”

Efron is currently starring in the forthcoming biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, about serial killer Ted Bundy.