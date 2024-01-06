Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Zac Efron’s Younger Brother Dylan’s Hottest Moments: Photos

Leave a Comment

Published by
OK Magazine

The Efron family genes are strong! Since Dylan Efron's big brother, , burst into the spotlight after appearing in in 2006, people may have thought he could have gotten lost in the shadow of an A-lister. However, the filmmaker has blazed a path of his own. The 31-year-old has made a name for himself as a film producer and social media star with his travel content, and he also attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 2013. The hunk also worked alongside his sibling, 36, as a produc…

Read More

Related Posts