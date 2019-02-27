Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan Split After 6 Year Relationship

Zachary Quinto and model and painter Miles McMillan have “amicably” split up after a six-year relationship, according to media reports.

E! reports: ‘The last time the 29-year-old model uploaded a picture with his beau occurred in June at the 2018 Tony Awards. He captioned a snapshot of them on the red carpet, “Last night at the Tonys with my one and only!” On Quinto’s birthday in June, McMillan paid tribute by calling him “my favorite” and adding, “I love you forever and ever!!” … Quinto’s last reference of his now-ex on social media happened in October. The 41-year-old shared a “blind drawing” of McMillan that he made on a cafe’s paper placemat. On June 27, he praised McMillan on his birthday and called him “the most beautiful person I know.”‘

The couple allowed Architectural Digest into their NoHo Manhattan apartment in early 2018. Highlights of the tour included McMillan’s collection of more than 55 crystals, Tennessee Williams’ cocaine dish, ashes of dead dogs and cats, Rorschach test prints, and the bathtub where McMillan submerged his nipples and knees four days a week.