Pro Boxer Adrien Broner Threatens to Shoot Gay People in Homophobic Instagram Rant: WATCH

Pro boxer Adrien Broner threatened to shoot gay people in a slur-laden homophobic rant posted to his Instagram stories.

Said Broner: “If any f*g, punk ass n**** come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay sh*t, I’m letting you know right now — if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the f**k out. If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the f**king face, and that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n****s. I don’t like gay sh*t.”

TMZ reports: ‘It’s the latest in a bizarre exchange with social media star Andrew C. Caldwell — the famous “I’m Delivert” guy. Caldwell has accused Broner of flirting with him. Broner claims Caldwell is lying … and claims it’s Caldwell who’s been shooting his shot in Broner’s DMs. “[Andrew C. Caldwell] if you don’t get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY ASS,” Broner wrote.’