Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks Conservative Columnist Who Called for Girl Scout Cookie Boycott Because AOC Used to Be a Girl Scout

This week a pearl-clutching column this week by WingNutDaily columnist Jane Chastain called for a boycott of Girl Scout Cookies because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was once a Girl Scout.

In the column, Chastain attacks the GS for “purging their materials of all positive references to homemakers”

Screeches Chastain: “Today, God in the Girl Scout promise has an asterisk, meaning the great I AM and His moral absolutes can be replaced by anything, including oneself.”

“Country, also, has taken a backseat,” Chastain added. “The emphasis is on global citizenship, which is fine unless you stop to consider that most of the world is not free and the world’s values are often at odds with our own.”

After explaining that International Women’s Day was born out of socialism and communism, Chastain concludes: “So before you decide to embrace an International Women’s Day celebration or buy the cookies, ask yourself, ‘Will the country be better off with more representatives like the young socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez?’ If not, it’s a good time to start your diet.”

Boycotting cookies that teach little girls leadership skills to own the libs 👍🏽 nice job



I’ll take 10 😉 pic.twitter.com/CVFc0KJZum — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019





