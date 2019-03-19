‘American Idol’ Contestant Jorgie Comes Out as Gay in Audition, Leaves Judges ‘in Awe’ with Original Song: WATCH

Jorgie, a 23-year-old American Idol hopeful, came out to his family on Monday night’s audition show before leaving the judges “in awe” with a stunning and vulnerable original song about unrequited love.

In an intro clip not included in the segment posted below, Jorgie talked about his background, saying, “My family doesn’t know that I’m gay, so this is a really big step for me. It’s not just me calling them and telling them – it’s me actually being on TV and spilling the truth out. I’m here today to celebrate who I am and to end that era of being in the closet – because it’s not fun. I’m ready.”

In the clip below, Jorgie was asked by the judges if his father knows he’s gay, and replied: “He doesn’t know anything about me. He’s gonna see me and find out about everything.”

Jorgie then did a goofy impression of Katy Perry singing “California Girls” that did not set the judges up for what they were about to hear.

Moving on to his audition song, Jorgie said, “It’s called “Heaven”. I wrote this song about a guy that I liked but he didn’t know because I wasn’t out, and it was just like, ‘my life would be heaven if you knew that I liked you.'”

“You’re real,” said Katy Perry after hearing him. “You’ve got a real emotional voice. You just gave us serious pro.”

Added Lionel Richie: “When I say you nailed it, I mean, to the point of in awe. I love what you just did.”

“We love you just the way you are,” said Perry.