Barbra Streisand Under Fire for Remarks About Michael Jackson Accusers: ‘They Were Thrilled to Be There’ and ‘It Didn’t Kill Them’

Barbra Streisand is taking heat for remarks about Michael Jackson and the new documentary Leaving Neverland, which details allegations of sexual abuse of children by the late King of Pop.

Asked about the doc, Streisand told the Times of London: “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?”

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs,” she added. “Coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

Streisand continued: “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuk], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

As for her broader thoughts on the #MeToo movement: “Unfortunately, it’s going to cause a lot of women not being hired because men are worried they’ll be attacked.”

Needless to say, Streisand’s remarks are not being received well on social media.