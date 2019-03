Actors Ben Platt and Max Sheldon charmed audiences at NYC’s 54 Below recently with a fresh gay take on “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

“We think that they should do A Star is Born but with two dudes,” said Sheldon to cheers from the audience.

“Should we do a preview of that now,” asked Platt before launching into the Oscar-winning track. “Will you be my Gaga?”