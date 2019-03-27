Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Won’t Say It’s Wrong for a School to Discriminate Against LGBTQ People: WATCH

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was grilled by out Congressman Mark Pocan on Tuesday, asking DeVos if she thinks “it’s all right for a school to discriminate based on someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity?”

Throughout her tenure, DeVos has refused to say that schools receiving funding from the federal government would be punished for discriminating against LGBTQ students.

In response to Pocan’s questioning, DeVos dodged once again: “We have laws that cover discriminatory efforts and our office for civil rights has continued to be very diligent in investigating any allegation of discrimination, and will continue to do so.”

Pressed on it, DeVos added, “We follow the law as defined.” Pocan pointed out, “You are giving money to some schools that do discriminate.”