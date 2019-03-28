A ‘Sex and the City’ Follow-Up Series is Coming

Sex and the City / HBO

A follow-up to the iconic series Sex and the City is on its way, to be based on a new book from Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

Her new book, Is There Still Sex in the city, has been acquired by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for a series, and Bushnell has been hired to write the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that the new book focuses on older women: “Is There Still Sex in the City? is set to be released by Grove Press on August 6, 2019. It follows Bushnell’s piercing, sly, and sometimes heartbreaking look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York City after 50. Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, the book looks at love and life from all angles—marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all.”

Bushnell told Deadline that while women at this age were edging into “the beginning of retirement” things are much different now. “They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today…”