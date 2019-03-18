Chris Hemsworth Accused of ‘Gay Baiting’ After Posting Intimate Arched Back Interaction with Small Mammal: WATCH

Towleroad Gay News

Chris Hemsworth recently visited Rottnest Island in Western Australia and developed a close relationship with a quokka, a small, mostly nocturnal mammal native to the area. But after watching one viral clip of Hemsworth’s interaction, folks weren’t so focused on the mammal.

View post on imgur.com

Wrote one user on Reddit: “GAY BAITING!”

Another user concurred: “Exactly. He knows. Pretty sure this is the definition of fan service.”

Said someone else: “I’d give both of my thumbs to be the breeze blowing down his ass crack right now.”

Another agreed: “Yeah I’m straight and even I was like daamn son.”

Another user lamented: “Best part is, probably Hemsworth would laugh at these jokes. He seems like an awesome dude. Alas, he’s helplessly straight.”