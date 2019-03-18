Chris Hemsworth Accused of ‘Gay Baiting’ After Posting Intimate Arched Back Interaction with Small Mammal: WATCH

Chris Hemsworth recently visited Rottnest Island in Western Australia and developed a close relationship with a quokka, a small, mostly nocturnal mammal native to the area. But after watching one viral clip of Hemsworth’s interaction, folks weren’t so focused on the mammal.

Wrote one user on Reddit: “GAY BAITING!”

Another user concurred: “Exactly. He knows. Pretty sure this is the definition of fan service.”

Said someone else: “I’d give both of my thumbs to be the breeze blowing down his ass crack right now.”

Another agreed: “Yeah I’m straight and even I was like daamn son.”

Another user lamented: “Best part is, probably Hemsworth would laugh at these jokes. He seems like an awesome dude. Alas, he’s helplessly straight.”