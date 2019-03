Colorado Governor Jared Polis

The Colorado Senate on Monday passed a bill banning harmful gay conversion therapy for minors.

Denverite reports: ‘The bill is headed back to House, which already approved it in February, for approval after the bill was amended in the Senate. It’s expected to pass in that chamber before ending up on the desk of Gov. Jared Polis, who said during his gubernatorial campaign that he would seek to abolish the practice statewide. Polis is the country’s first out gay man elected governor.’