Teacher Fired After Reporting That Students Wore Confederate Flags to Pass Out Sick, Racist, Homophobic Flyers at Junior High School

Students wearing Confederate flags distributed racist and homophobic flyers on Wednesday in an effort to bully students in McCormick Junior High School’s Gay Straight Alliance students. The school is in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The flyers have a “NO” symbol covering a Pride flag and say “It’s great to be straight. It’s not ok to be gay.”

They also read, “Black lives only matter because if it weren’t for them who would pick our cotton” and “Join the kkk (the confederate kid club)”.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports: “Principal Jeff Conine told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle there were only two flyers, and that they were taped to a wall in an area without security cameras. He said teachers found the flyers and took them down before the school day began. But at least three other, independent reports claim the walls of the school were papered with the flyers, and that students with Confederate flags were passing out the flyers to targeted students in the GSA club at the school.”

The school’s principal told the paper he thought it was an “isolated” incident but the GSA’s co-sponsor, Kaycee Cook, a substitute teacher, told the paper that “Wednesday’s events were only the latest in a series of events. Cook said students have been flashing confederate flags and yelling homophobic slurs at GSA students.” She also said that some teachers have refused to address LGBTQ students by their chosen pronouns and called gay students “disgusting.”

Cook was then FIRED after reporting the hate speech to Wyoming Equality: “Kaycee Cook tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that McCormick Junior High Principal Jeff Conine sent her an email Wednesday saying she was no longer welcome as a guest or a substitute teacher at the school. Cook says she thinks Conine took action after she called members of a local LGBTQ advocacy group to tell them about the flyers.”

Wyoming Equality released a statement: