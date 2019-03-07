David Hockney Double Portrait of Gay Couple Sells for Nearly $50 Million

View this post on Instagram

David Hockney’s ‘Henry Geldzahler and Christopher Scott’ – the third work in his career-defining series of double-portraits – depicts the artist's close friend, curator Henry Geldzahler, and Geldazhler’s then-partner, painter Christopher Scott.⠀ .⠀ The painting is a composite of elements in each man’s life: the Art Deco sofa from Gelzahler’s New York living room, the view from Scott’s study, and a vase of tulips thought to symbolise the artist himself.⠀ .⠀ Offered as part of our 20th Century auctions in London in March 2019, this masterpiece is the final work to be sold from the prestigious Barney A. Ebsworth Collection.⠀ .⠀ David Hockney (b. 1937), ‘Henry Geldzahler and Christopher Scott’, 1969. Acrylic on canvas, 84 x 120 in. (214 x 305 cm.).⠀ .⠀ Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction – 6 March 2019 at Christie’s London.⠀ .⠀ #davidhockney #hockney #doubleportrait #portrait #painting #contemporaryart #art #artwork #artist