DC Universe Just Cast a Trans, Deaf Actor of Color as Its Next Superhero

DC Universe has cast Chella Man, a 20-year-old trans, deaf and Jewish artist and actor of color, as its newest superhero: Jerico in the streaming series Titans.

SECRET’S OUT!



It is UNREAL to announce I will be making my acting debut as Jericho on Season 2 Titans!



As a trans, Deaf, Jewish POC, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences.



It’s a dream come true as I will now be able to showcase this power on the Titans. pic.twitter.com/9Lq47dYr0L — CHELLA MAN (@chellamanart) March 19, 2019

According to DC: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”