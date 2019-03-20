DC Universe Just Cast a Trans, Deaf Actor of Color as Its Next Superhero

DC Universe has cast Chella Man, a 20-year-old trans, deaf and Jewish artist and actor of color, as its newest superhero: Jerico in the streaming series Titans.
According to DC: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”