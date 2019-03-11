DeRay McKesson, DNC in Milwaukee, Mariah Carey’s ‘No No’, Steve Bannon, Quavo, Pelican Attack, Chris Evans: HOT LINKS

END GAME? What to watch for this week in the Mueller probe: “Paul Manafort will know how long he’ll be serving in prison, closing the book on special counsel Robert Mueller’s most visible legal fight. Roger Stone will know his trial date, putting a timeline on when the public will get more details about his alleged contacts with WikiLeaks. And status reports are due for two of Mueller’s biggest cooperators — Michael Flynn and Rick Gates — that will signal whether the special counsel has tapped them for all the information investigators need.”

THE BRINK. Steve Bannon trashes new documentary about him: “I’m gonna get so crushed in this film.”

SICKENING. Quavo from Migos facing backlash after he bought a tiger and flexed about it on Instagram .

IDIOTIC. Maryland man faces criminal charges for attacking pelican. “The investigative department of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with the state’s attorneys to determine what charges might be appropriate, said Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the commission’s Florida Keys division.”

DNC CONVENTION. Democrats choose Milwaukee as site of Democratic 2020 convention. ‘The selection of Milwaukee was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the Democratic convention would take place from July 13-16.

CAPTAIN AMERIKKKA. Chris Evans met with a white supremacist congressman.

FAKE NEWS. Trump named winner of golf tournament he didn’t even play in.

MASSACHUSETTS. Lawmakers seek ban on gay conversion therapy: ‘The legislature’s Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities moved two bills Wednesday that would make Massachusetts the 16th state to outlaw the practice — which aims to alter a person’s sexual orientation.’

GEORGIA. Trans man Chin Tsui fights for survival in immigration facility: “A transgender man held at an immigration detention center in South Georgia has been in solitary confinement for 15 months and isn’t receiving proper medical care.”

INTERVIEW. DeRay McKesson on changing the institute of policing, activism, death threats: “I deal with the death threats, and I’m aware that may be a part of the consequence, but I don’t glorify that. I’m not seeking that. I’m not a better activist because I might be killed. So I’m trying to be mindful of that. That’s what I was trying to get at. I’m trying to respond to people glorifying martyrdom.”

TUCKER CARLSON. Dirtbag misogynist.

NPH. Celebrating A Serious of Unfortunate Events: “I’ve never, ever seen anything like that on that level and I’d be surprised to see it happen again.”

METHODISTS. Educational institutions face dilemma over restrictions on gay clergy and same-sex marriage: “Most of our students are young, with the majority under 30 years old,” the Association of United Methodist Theological Schools said in a statement read aloud at the General Conference where the vote was held. “Public opinion polls in the United States clearly demonstrate that younger people in this country, including deeply devoted Christians, do not want to organize their spiritual and church lives around the question of excluding LGBTQIA persons.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG. The Vice profile.

CALIFORNIA. Central Valley school says it won’t ban pro-gay yearbook quotes: ‘It was all a misunderstanding that should have been resolved without a lawsuit, Darren Sylvia, superintendent of the Chawanakee Unified School District in Madera County, said Friday. But the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued on behalf of the youths, said it won’t drop the case until the district adopts policies against censorship of student speech advocating gay rights.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mariah Carey, “A No No”.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Santa Clarita Diet, Season 3.

FILM TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tell It to the Bees. “Dr. Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) in her surgery, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. The new friendship between the boy and the bee keeper brings his mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) into Jean’s world. In the sanctuary of the doctor’s house the two women find themselves dram to one another in a way that Jean recognizes and fears, and Lydia could never have expected. But, in 1950’s small-town Britain, their new secret can’t say hidden forever.”



MONDAY MUSCLE. Rafael Câmara.