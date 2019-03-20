Stephen Colbert Taunts Devin Nunes with Savage New Twitter Parody Account: WATCH

Stephen Colbert mocked “Republican congressman and proud graduate of ‘Smiling for beginners’ Devin Nunes” $250 million lawsuit against Twitter.

“Nunes is suing Twitter for allowing accounts to insult him,” Colbert explained. “What? That’s what Twitter is! That’s all it does. Can you tell the sun not to shine? Can you tell the rivers not to flow? Can you tell @MAGAman5000 not to call me the king of the beta male soyboy cucks after I suggested that Frozen was in fact a delightful children’s movie?”

Colbert then explained Nunes’ background and what makes him such a loathsome character in Congress.

BACKSTORY: Devin Nunes Sues Twitter for $250 Million, Explains Case to Sean Hannity: WATCH

The Late Show host also explained how Nunes’ lawyers arrived at the $250 million amount for the lawsuit: “You take the value of Devin Nunes’ reputation and you add $250 million dollars.”

Nunes called out two parody accounts in the lawsuit that he says have harassed him, @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow.

Colbert made note that since creating the lawsuit @DevinCow’s followers have exploded (and as of this posting number more than 307,000)

So Colbert created yet another parody account to taunt the California congressman and Republican snowflake: @DevinNunesSkin.