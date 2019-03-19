Devin Nunes Sues Twitter for $250 Million, Explains Case to Sean Hannity: WATCH

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter on Monday, and took his case to State TV channel FOX News and Trump pal Sean Hannity to explain it.

Nunes told Sean Hannity the suit was “the first of many” and he was going after Twitter first because “they are the main proliferator” of “fake news” and “slanderous news.”

Nunes claimed that there was an “orchestrated effort” against him on the platform involving “several fake news accounts.”

“Twitter becomes the gaslighting for all the news,” Nunes told Hannity. “They’re regulating what people can see on my tweets, which they’ve done. … Last summer they shadow banned me.”

Hannity suggested that the platform was giving “a political donation for Democrats” by banning conservatives.

“How is it possible that I can be attacked hundreds of times a day by fake accounts that shouldn’t be there?” asked Nunes.

Added Nunes: “We’re not gonna just let all these fake news stories that were written about this investigation, about this hoax that were lies, we’re going to challenge every single one of them in court, we’re just starting with Twitter.”

CBS News reports: “The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” and Liz Mair, a Republican communications consultant who has attacked Nunes on Twitter. The suit, filed in state court in Henrico County, Virginia, accuses Twitter of ‘knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.’ Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.”

Donald Trump called Nunes a “great American hero” after Nunes prepared a memo which Trump said “totally vindicated” him in the Russia investigation.