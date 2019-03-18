‘Egg Boy’ to Donate Majority of $52K GoFundMe Support Cash to Victims of Christchurch Terror Attack

A 17-year-old (known as “Egg Boy”) who egged far-right Australian senator Fraser Anning after the lawmaker made anti-Muslim remarks in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 at a mosque in New Zealand says he will donate the majority of $50,000 in legal fees raised by a GoFundMe campaign to victims.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

WATCH: This is the moment Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenage boy during a press conference in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/oePwz3pPH2 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 16, 2019

The Guardian reported: ‘The boy was later taken away by police and released without charge. Victoria police are investigating the incident. Anning was criticised on Friday after trying to seek attention by saying the mosque attack highlighted a “growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence” in Australian and New Zealand communities. The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Anning’s comments blaming the Islamic community for the shooting were “appalling and ugly and they have no place in Australia”. The prime minister announced the government would censure him.’

A GoFundMe set up to assist the teen with legal fees has raised more than $52,000 and announced that the majority of the funds would go to victims of the horrific shootings.

CBS News reports: ‘The creator of the fundraiser said “Egg Boy” was found on Facebook, and was contacted via Facebook Messenger and phone. The GoFundMe creator shared screenshots of their conversation, in which “Egg Boy” thanks him for starting the fundraiser. “Egg Boy” says he is under strict instructions to limit his social media posts, and informed the GoFundMe creator that he can’t profit off of a crime, so he’d like the funds raised for him to be donated to families of the victims. The young avenger is earning praise worldwide for the way he stood up for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting.’