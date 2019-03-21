Towleroad Gay News

‘Find Me’, André Aciman’s Sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’, is Coming in October

call me by your name happy ending
Andre Aciman
André Aciman

Author André Aciman has announced that the sequel novel he has been writing as a follow-up to Call Me By Your Name is coming on October 29.

The plot, via Farrar, Straus and Giroux: “In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”

Andre Aciman Call Me By Your Name

Aciman told Vulture: “The world of Call Me By Your Name never left me. Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they’d end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn’t quite think I knew until I’d put them down on paper. The film made me realise that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years.”