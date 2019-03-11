FOX News Condemns ‘Judge Jeanine’ Pirro for Remarks About Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Hijab

FOX News denounced host Jeanine Pirro’s remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) hijab and her suggestion that Omar’s Muslim faith puts her in opposition to the U.S. Constitution.

Said Pirro in one of her ‘Opening Statement’ segments last week: “Think about it: Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Koran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Said FOX News in a statement: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

President Trump was right when he said the democrat party is now the anti-Israel party. Don’t forget Nancy, history has proven over and over when you appease to anti-Semitic sentiment, the worst happens. #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/vrnzhcu95o — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 10, 2019

Pirro released a statement on Sunday night: “Of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”